Chopt Creative Salad Co. Opens Digital Restaurant

Chopt Creative Salad Co., the long-time leader in fast-casual salad innovation, announced the opening of its newest restaurant in Midtown Manhattan. With a focus on ease of ordering and the latest in restaurant technology, the new restaurant sets a new standard for fast-casual dining.

The 2,600 sq. ft. restaurant features fully digital ordering for a seamless experience, with multiple touchpoints where guests can order ahead for pickup or delivery, order at the table via QR code for dining in-house, or order from one of five self-service kiosks. Chopt worked in collaboration with Bite to develop the kiosks, which act as the primary in-restaurant ordering method and provide guests with a streamlined and completely branded experience.

Guests who order ahead can use the newly-released Chopt App, developed in partnership with YML, a digital transformation agency, to match the speed and creativity of the in-store ordering experience. The new app offers the fastest Chopt ordering experience, real-time order status updates, and exclusive loyalty rewards for guests who register with an account.

The Midtown location also offers self-scan-and-pay stations for drinks and sides, a feature unique to the fast-casual space. It allows guests to add something to their orders and breeze through the checkout process without cashier interaction. All back of house restaurant operations are facilitated by Chopt’s proprietary order management technology.

The restaurant is conveniently located directly above the Lexington / 53rd St. E / M / 6 train and is open Monday—Thursday, 10:30 a.m. - 8 p.m., and Friday from 10:30 a.m. —5 p.m. In addition to the latest in restaurant technology, Chopt's Midtown location offers features that are both universal to all Chopt restaurants and unique to this location, including:

Proprietary technology for back-of-house order aggregation and kitchen management, with order prioritization, order throttling, and loyalty integrations to provide personalized guest experiences