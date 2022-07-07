Chopt to Donate Proceeds of Mexicali Vegan Salad to the Boys & Girls Club

Chopt Creative Salad Co is launching its second “Chopt Gives” menu with its latest partner, the Boys & Girls Club. Each quarter, Chopt Gives partners with a different organization to give back to their community.

The latest Chopt Gives Menu features the Mexicali Vegan Salad, donating 10% of all proceeds from the salad back to the Boys & Girls Clubs of America - supporting summer culinary and gardening programs, and helping to fight food insecurity amongst students and families in need. The salad can be purchased at all Chopt locations, through the Chopt app, or via their website, choptsalad.com.