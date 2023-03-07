Chopt to Land in Cabin John Village Shopping Center

Chopt Creative Salad Company announced the opening of its newest restaurant in the Cabin John Village shopping center on Tuesday, March 14. This will be the 6th Chopt restaurant to open in Maryland.

For over 20 years, Chopt has created thoughtful partnerships with food artisans, farmers and producers who align with their values for sustainable practices and producing the highest-quality ingredients. For this opening, in addition to its signature creative salads, bowls and 18+ shockingly delicious dressings, the new Cabin John restaurant will also feature a special seasonal menu highlighting refreshing new flavors for spring. In collaboration with the ENZO Olive Oil Company, guests can look forward to the Spicy Sonoma Caesar Salad and Lemon Crush Bowl for a limited time.

“Creativity is what counts here at Chopt and we aren’t afraid to stray into unexplored territory and play with unexpected flavors to create carefully developed recipes that introduce our guests to new ingredients with every bite,” says Chopt co-founder, Colin McCabe. “We commit ourselves to a better process from start to finish, to give guests a better tasting, better quality experience. With this opening, we look forward to expanding our footprint in Southern Maryland and making a positive impact in the community through our Chopt Gives pre-opening event.”

As a testament to Chopt’s motto ‘Be Generous,’ and as is customary with each opening, Chopt will celebrate Chopt Gives Day prior to opening, where proceeds benefit a local nonprofit partner. On March 13, guests are invited to dine in, and order online or through the Chopt app to support Chopt Gives from 11:30 a.m. - 2 p.m. or 5 p.m. - 7:30 p.m. Chopt will partner with Manna Food Center to support their mission to eliminate hunger through food distribution, education and advocacy. This is the third time Chopt has supported Manna and they’re excited to build upon the $6,500+ already raised through past openings in Ketlands and Bethesda.

“Manna is excited to partner again with our friends at Chopt to welcome them to the Cabin John area,” adds Manna Food Center’s Director of Development and Communications, Mardia Dennis. “As we celebrate 40 years of service, we're grateful for events like Chopt Gives Day that take us one step closer to making Montgomery County a place where all live in dignity and people at all times have access to safe, sufficient, nutritious food in order to lead fulfilling lives.”