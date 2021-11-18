    Chopt Launches 'Destination Mexico' LTO Menu

    Industry News | November 18, 2021

    Chopt Creative Salad Co. launched their new destination menu featuring an assortment of salads and bowls - Destination Mexico (available from Nov 17 - Feb 22).

    The offerings are inspired by Mexican cuisine, including a variety of spicy products such as chipotle chicken, fresh jalapeno, and cholula, and staple Mexican ingredients such as avocado, cotija cheese, and tortilla chips.

    Below is a full list of offering’s inclusive of ingredients and nutrition facts:

    Chopt Destination Mexico Offerings:

    • Crispy Cholula Chicken Salad
      • Ingredients: Crispy Cholula chipotle chicken (features Cholula Chipotle Hot Sauce), spicy pickled vegetables, fresh jalapeno, avocado, cotija cheese, toasted pumpkin seeds, romaine, cabbage & cilantro blend with Sweet & Spicy Jalapeno Ranch dressing (features Cholula Green Pepper Hot Sauce)
        •  Nutrition Facts:
          • Salad Calories: 629
          • Dressing Calories: 199
    • Shrimp Taco Salad
      • Ingredients: Shrimp, hearts of palm, cucumber & tomato salad, scallions, tortilla chips, romaine, cabbage & cilantro blend with Creamy Cholula Goddess dressing (features Cholula Green Pepper Hot Sauce)
        • Nutrition Facts:
          • Salad Calories: 630
          • Dressing Calories: 100
    • Roasted Poblano Bowl
      • Ingredients: Warm grains or cauliflower rice drizzled with Roasted Poblano Ranch (features Cholula Green Pepper Hot Sauce), topped with warm green pepper chicken, cabbage & cilantro blend, spicy pickled vegetables, pepper jack cheese, crispy shallots with Mexican Goddess dressing & a lime wedge
        •  Nutrition Facts:
          • Bowl Calories: 630
          • Dressing Calories: 100
    News and information presented in this release has not been corroborated by QSR, Food News Media, or Journalistic, Inc.

