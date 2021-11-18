Chopt Launches 'Destination Mexico' LTO Menu

Chopt Creative Salad Co. launched their new destination menu featuring an assortment of salads and bowls - Destination Mexico (available from Nov 17 - Feb 22).
The offerings are inspired by Mexican cuisine, including a variety of spicy products such as chipotle chicken, fresh jalapeno, and cholula, and staple Mexican ingredients such as avocado, cotija cheese, and tortilla chips.
Below is a full list of offering’s inclusive of ingredients and nutrition facts:
Chopt Destination Mexico Offerings:
- Crispy Cholula Chicken Salad
- Ingredients: Crispy Cholula chipotle chicken (features Cholula Chipotle Hot Sauce), spicy pickled vegetables, fresh jalapeno, avocado, cotija cheese, toasted pumpkin seeds, romaine, cabbage & cilantro blend with Sweet & Spicy Jalapeno Ranch dressing (features Cholula Green Pepper Hot Sauce)
- Nutrition Facts:
- Salad Calories: 629
- Dressing Calories: 199
- Shrimp Taco Salad
- Ingredients: Shrimp, hearts of palm, cucumber & tomato salad, scallions, tortilla chips, romaine, cabbage & cilantro blend with Creamy Cholula Goddess dressing (features Cholula Green Pepper Hot Sauce)
- Nutrition Facts:
- Salad Calories: 630
- Dressing Calories: 100
- Roasted Poblano Bowl
- Ingredients: Warm grains or cauliflower rice drizzled with Roasted Poblano Ranch (features Cholula Green Pepper Hot Sauce), topped with warm green pepper chicken, cabbage & cilantro blend, spicy pickled vegetables, pepper jack cheese, crispy shallots with Mexican Goddess dressing & a lime wedge
- Nutrition Facts:
- Bowl Calories: 630
- Dressing Calories: 100
