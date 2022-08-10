Chopt Launches Mediterranean-Inspired Menu for Limited Time

Chopt Creative Salad Co., New York Shuk, and SIMPLi, come together to launch Chopt’s newest menu highlighting rich flavors inspired by the Mediterranean. The limited-time menu offering is available August 10 - October 11 and features two original salads and dressings that can be ordered in-store, online, or through the Chopt app.

To accompany the new Ultimate Greek Salad, Chopt collaborated with New York Shuk, the Brooklyn-based maker of authentic, high-quality Middle Eastern spices and condiments, and created the new craft-made Fiery Feta Dressing that incorporates New York Shuk’s hand-crafted Signature Harissa, a premium chili pepper paste that adds richness, depth, and subtle heat. A remarkably versatile condiment, the harissa comes from a treasured heirloom recipe passed down from New York Shuk Co-Founder/Culinary Director Ron Arazi’s grandmother.

“Working with like-minded partners like Chopt helps us share New York Shuk’s array of hand-crafted pantry staples with a wider audience while supporting our mission to keep our multifaceted culinary heritage alive,” says Leetal Arazi, New York Shuk Co-Founder/CEO.

The limited-time menu launches a new partnership with SIMPLi, a sustainable food company committed to ethically sourcing international ingredients and fighting food fraud, and incorporates their 100% single-origin Kalamata olives on the Ultimate Greek Salad. Handpicked on the Peloponnese peninsula, SIMPLi Kalamata olives are sustainably harvested from more than 25,000 trees for a healthy, flavorful fruit that will remain as a core addition to the Chopt menu.

“We’re excited to introduce SIMPLi ingredients to Chopt guests and bring them along on a journey to Southern Greece to taste SIMPLi’s exceptional Kalamata olives. Our direct relationships with farming communities in Kalamata, Greece ensure our partners are receiving only authentic, high-quality olives,” said Sarela and Matt Cohen, Co-Founders, SIMPLi.

“As salad experts, we know that what goes into each salad is as important as the final product, which means carefully selecting partners makes every salad that much more thoughtful. We started our relationship with New York Shuk in 2019, discovering that our brands align with the ultimate desire to share authentic stories through food, making them the perfect partner,” says Ali Banks, Chopt VP of Culinary. “SIMPLi is a newer artisanal partnership that we are really excited about. We’re aligned on the importance of sourcing, producing, and celebrating the magic of single-origin ingredients. The combination of SIMPLi Kalamata olives and New York Shuk Signature Harissa marries the perfect pop of delicious, briny richness and spice in our Ultimate Greek Salad.”

From August 10 - October 11, guests can enjoy a taste of the Mediterranean through the following features:

Fiery Feta Dressing

As a complement to the Mediterranean-influenced salads, bowls and wraps, the Fiery Feta is a rich and tangy creamy dressing with a touch of delicate heat from New York Shuk’s Signature Harissa.

Ultimate Greek Salad

Drizzled with new Fiery Feta dressing and topped with warm roasted Greek chicken, SIMPLi Greek Kalamata Olives, pita chips, grape tomatoes, fresh radish, English cucumbers, Chopt blend, and romaine.

Basil Caesar Dressing

Adding an herbaceous note to an otherwise traditional Caesar, this dressing blends in aromatic basil, offering a touch of savory creaminess to the fresh and sharp flavors of the Zesty Italian Caesar salad.

Zesty Italian Caesar Salad

Warm Grilled chicken, spicy Italian giardiniera, grape tomatoes, parmesan, croutons, Chopt blend, and romaine, topped with Basil Caesar Dressing.

Chopt’s focus on inclusive, artisanal partnerships extends beyond limited edition menus as the brand introduces faraway flavors and focuses on locally-sourced, artisan ingredients across many of their classic creations. More menu and partner info can be found inside all Chopt locations.