Chopt Launches New Donations Program

Launching today on March 10th, Chopt will debut the first-ever Chopt Gives program, an initiative where a percentage of proceeds from orders off the “Chopt Gives Menu” will be donated to specific organizations throughout the year. Each organization, which will be changed quarterly, will benefit from a 10% donation that is earned by the special menu, the first being Chopt’s long-standing partner, the national nonprofit, Wellness In The Schools (WITS). Wellness In The Schools centers around teaching kids healthy habits to learn and live a better and healthier life.

Chopt will highlight its Harvest Bowl and Bottled White Balsamic Vinaigrette for this round's Chopt Gives Menu, available from March 2nd - mid May. You can order items from the Chopt Gives Menu at all Chopt locations, through the Chopt app, or via their website, choptsalad.com.

While this is Chopt’s first time creating a specific Chopt Gives menu with proceeds going directly to a charity, Chopt has a longstanding relationship with charitable foundations, and specifically, with Wellness In The Schools. Following 10 years of collaboration between the brands and over $500k of Chopt donations, this partnership with WITS demonstrates Chopt’s deep commitment to providing healthy opportunities for kids and their futures.