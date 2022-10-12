Chopt Launches Southwestern-Inspire Menu with Zia Hatch Chile Company

Chopt Creative Salad Company launched a new artisan-inspired menu showcasing the authentic flavors of Southwestern cuisine in collaboration with Zia Hatch Chile Company, available through December 13.

The creativity of the Chopt menu is on full display with the incorporation of Zia’s Hatch Green Chile, a clean, versatile ingredient that brings out authenticity and flavor that can be traced back to individual fields around New Mexico's Hatch Valley. Harvested once a year (between mid-August to mid/late-October), the Zia team peels, dices and roasts them to perfection before they are jarred in a lime juice mixture with no added preservatives to maintain their flame-roasted and smoke-kissed flavor.

"Back when Zia was just a really small company, Chopt was the first major partner we worked with and one that pushed us to grow to the next level. We've taken the Chopt team all around New Mexico to show them the state, and they’ve become really great friends of ours,” says Zia’s founder, Nate Cotanch. “I’m so excited for the flavors of Hatch Valley, New Mexico, to be showcased on Chopt's menu. Chopt does an incredible job taking them and creating innovative, inviting menu items that celebrate New Mexico up and down the East Coast. It’s really been an incredibly meaningful partnership."

Guests can try this special edition menu by ordering in-store, online or through the Chopt app:

Hatch Chile Caesar Salad

Chipotle chicken, avocado, cotija cheese, fresh jalapeño, pickled red onion, tortilla chips, romaine, cabbage & cilantro blend with their signature Zia Chile Caesar Dressing.

Triple Chile Hatch Bowl

Warm grains or cauliflower rice drizzled with Zia Chile Ranch and topped with chicken tinga, cotija cheese, pickled jalapeño, fresh radish, tortilla chips & cilantro blend.

“We are really proud of our partnership with Zia. They are a founder driven company like we are and they share our values. So it has been fun to help them grow. Through this collaboration, our guests have the opportunity to taste the purest Hatch chiles at prime harvesting time,” says Ali Banks, Vice President of Culinary at Chopt. “Zia’s shared commitment to mindful sourcing and authentic flavors can be seen in their support of family-owned farms in New Mexico and naturally preserving their Hatch chiles for a better quality product.”