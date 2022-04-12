Chopt to Open Fourth Atlanta Store

Chopt Creative Salad Company, the NYC-based farm-to-fast-casual salad company, announced the opening of its fourth Atlanta area restaurant at 4725 Ashford Dunwoody Rd. Suite 540 in the new Perimeter Marketplace shopping center on Wednesday, April 20.

As is the custom with each opening, Chopt celebrates Chopt Gives Day the day before they open, where proceeds benefit a local nonprofit partner. For the Perimeter Marketplace opening, Chopt will partner with Adventure Bags, the 501(c)(3) organization that serves displaced children across the state of Georgia, providing them with book bags filled with overnight essentials and comfort items during uncertain times. Guests are invited to order online or through the Chopt app on April 19 from 11:30 a.m. - 2 p.m. and 5 p.m. - 7:30 p.m.. 100% of sales from Chopt Gives Day will be donated to Adventure Bags.

“Adventure Bags is excited to partner with Chopt to bring awareness to our mission, as well as celebrate the opening of another amazing location,” says Misty Manus, Executive Director of Adventure Bags.

The new Chopt Perimeter Marketplace restaurant offers a variety of ways to order Chopt’s creative salads, wraps and warm bowls, including its new Group Ordering feature, curbside pickup, ordering ahead via app or website, contactless in-store ordering, an expansive Pick-Up shelf and will be the first Atlanta Chopt to use ordering kiosks.

“We opened our first Atlanta Chopt in 2018 and have since given back nearly $10,000 to local charities. We are really excited to expand our community in the Atlanta metro area with Perimeter and our two other openings happening later this year in Norcross and Marietta,” says Colin McCabe, co-founder of Chopt.

Chopt is open for regular hours Monday - Saturday from 10:30 a.m. - 9 p.m. and Sundays from 10:30 a.m. - 8 p.m.