Chopt to Open in Morris Plains, New Jersey

On Wednesday, February 9th, Chopt will open its newest location in Morris Plains, NJ in the Briarcliff Commons shopping center (1711 Route 10 E Morris Plains NJ 07950).

Chopt combines seasonal ingredients and authentic flavors from around the world to invent unbelievably craveable salads and bowls. The fast casual restaurant company is constantly searching for inspiration to bring to its creative offerings. In addition to its classic build-you-own options, Chopt creates wildly popular limited-time, seasonal menus inspired by locations near and far.

The newest Chopt restaurant at Kingstowne Towne Center will open with its new Destination Mexico limited time offerings, featuring regional Mexican-inspired dishes such as the Crispy Cholula Chicken Salad, Shrimp Taco Salad and Roasted Poblano Bowl.

Keeping with tradition for each new restaurant opening, Chopt will celebrate Chopt Gives Day on Tuesday, February 8th from 11:30 am - 2:00 pm and 5:00 pm - 7:30 pm. 100% of sales will be donated to The Interfaith Food Pantry Network, the largest and most relied upon resource for nutritious food among Morris County residents in need.

“We are delighted to be working with Chopt at their Morris Plains opening. Our organizations share the same values around nutrition and community involvement, and their generous contribution helps create equitable access to nutrition that struggling families otherwise might not be able to afford. We are very grateful for their partnership," says Carolyn Lake, Executive Director IFPN.