Chopt to Open a Pickup Window Location in New Jersey

Chopt Creative Salad Company announced the opening of its ninth New Jersey restaurant conveniently located next to the Towne Place shopping center at 801 Haddonfield Rd in Cherry Hill on Wednesday, August 31.

Known for its high quality ingredients, endless options and 18+ craft-made dressings, Chopt's menu is a testament to the team's commitment to creativity and exploration. The menu includes a rotating selection of featured salads and bowls inspired by artisan partners and faraway flavors. Cherry Hill will open with a limited time Mediterranean-inspired menu in collaboration with New York Shuk and SIMPLi. As salad experts, Chopt knows that what goes into each salad is as important as the final product, which means carefully selecting partners makes every salad that much more thoughtful.

Leaning into the continuous pursuit of improving the guest experience, the Cherry Hill restaurant will be the first Chopt with a mobile pickup window for ease and convenience. As a reflection on Chopt's core motto, "Better Tastes Better," Cherry Hill falls into stride with all Chopt locations in sustainability and sourcing efforts. All menu offerings are offered in 100% compostable bowls made from sugar cane, which are capable of naturally breaking down without creating any new waste. To further reduce plastic use, Chopt partners with Proud Source Water - a refreshing, natural alkaline spring water brand that is sustainably packaged in infinitely recyclable aluminum bottles.

“We love making salads! But the real work is to constantly improve our guests' experience; whether that’s implementing more user-friendly ways to order, forming authentic partnerships that lend to the creation of thoughtful new menu offerings, or finding new ways to reduce our carbon footprint,” says Colin McCabe, co-founder of Chopt. “We’ve embraced and been embraced by the Garden State and look forward to building stronger communities in the area. This is just the start; we’ve got more to come with another opening in Bryn Mawr, Pennsylvania later this year.”

As is the custom with each opening, Chopt celebrates Chopt Gives Day the day before the restaurant opens, where proceeds benefit a local nonprofit partner. For the Cherry Hill opening, Chopt will donate 100% of sales from Chopt Gives Day to the Food Bank of South Jersey, the 501(c)(3) organization that creates an immediate solution by providing food to people in need, teaching them to eat nutritiously, and helping them to find sustainable ways to improve their lives. Guests are invited to order online or through the Chopt app on August 30 from 11:30 a.m. - 2 p.m. and 5 p.m. - 7:30 p.m.

“It's an honor to take part in this Chopt Gives Day in Cherry Hill, and we’re grateful to partner with Chopt to get more nutritious food to our neighbors. Funds from Chopt Gives will support our important programs that nourish, empower, and teach thousands of South Jersey communities," says Fred C. Wasiak, the Food Bank of South Jersey’s president & CEO.

Starting August 31, Cherry Hill hours of operation are Monday - Sunday from 10:30 a.m. - 9 p.m.. At 2,277 sq. ft., the restaurant seats 57 guests total between its indoor dining area and outdoor patio.