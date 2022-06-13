Chopt to Open Third Connecticut Store in Glastonbury

On Wednesday, June 15, Chopt will open its third Connecticut location, in Glastonbury at 2520 Main Street. This is the first Chopt location in Hartford County.

Keeping with tradition for each new restaurant opening, Chopt will celebrate Chopt Gives Day on Tuesday, June 14 from 11:30am-2pm and 5pm-7:30pm. 100% of sales will be donated to Horizons at Westminster, branch of Horizons National. The dedicated donation day will coincide with orders placed via Chopt App or choptsalad.com.

Horizons at Westminster students come from Hartford Public Schools for a six-week summer program, starting in first grade and returning every summer through eighth grade. This deep, long-term investment over eight summers is designed to serve the whole child—fostering academic and social development that benefits students, their families, and the broader Hartford community.

Chopt combines seasonal ingredients and authentic flavors from around the world to invent unbelievably craveable salads and bowls. The fast casual restaurant company is constantly searching for inspiration to bring to its creative offerings. In addition to its classic build-you-own options, Chopt creates wildly popular limited-time, seasonal menus inspired by locations near and far.

The newest Chopt restaurant in Glastonbury will open with its popular Destination California limited time offerings, featuring regional Cali-inspired dishes such as the Spicy Sonoma Caesar Salad, Umami Noodle Bowl, and Verde Pork Pozole Bowl.