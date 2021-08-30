Chopt to Open Third Richmond-Area Location

Chopt Creative Salad Co. has officially announced the opening of its newest restaurant, adding a third location to the Richmond, Virginia, area.

The fast-casual company will open its doors to customers on Friday, September 3rd at 10:30 AM. In celebration of the grand opening, Chopt is collaborating with local partner, Shalom Farms, an organization that

Chopt combines seasonal ingredients and authentic flavors from around the world to invent unbelievably craveable salads and bowls. The fast casual restaurant company is constantly searching for inspiration to bring to its creative offerings. In addition to its classic build-your-own options, Chopt creates wildly popular limited-time, seasonal menus inspired by locations near and far.

The newest Chopt restaurant at Short Pump Station will open with its popular Destination California limited time offerings, featuring regional Cali-inspired dishes such as the Sonoma Caesar Salad, Gochujang Crunch Salad, and Cali Pesto Bowl.

“We are excited to continue growing Chopt Creative Salad Co. with the opening of our newest location in Short Pump Station,” says Chief Marketing Officer Julie Atkinson.

“This will be our third location in the Richmond area, and we look forward to bringing our fresh, natural ingredients and globally-inspired menu items to our new customers in Short Pump.”

As is the custom with each new restaurant opening, Chopt will celebrate Chopt Gives Day on Thursday, September 2nd from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. For all digital purchases made that day, 100% of sales will be donated to Shalom Farms. The dedicated donation day will coincide with orders placed via Chopt App or choptsalad.com only.