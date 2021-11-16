Chopt Opens in Alexandria, Virginia

On Wednesday, November 17th, the restaurant will open its newest location in Alexandria, VA in the Kingstowne Towne Center.

Chopt combines seasonal ingredients and authentic flavors from around the world to invent unbelievably craveable salads and bowls. The fast casual restaurant company is constantly searching for inspiration to bring to its creative offerings. In addition to its classic build-you-own options, Chopt creates wildly popular limited-time, seasonal menus inspired by locations near and far.

The newest Chopt restaurant at Kingstowne Towne Center will open with its new Destination Mexico limited time offerings, featuring regional Mexican-inspired dishes such as the Crispy Cholula Chicken Salad, Shrimp Taco Salad and Roasted Poblano Bowl.

Keeping with tradition for each new restaurant opening, Chopt will celebrate Chopt Gives Day on Tuesday, November 16th from 11:30 am - 2:00 pm and 5:00 pm - 7:30 pm. 100% of sales will be donated to The Arcadia Center for Sustainable Food and Agriculture, which cultivates vibrant local food systems that prioritize health, equity, and sustainability, from the farm forward. The dedicated donation day will coincide with orders placed via Chopt App or choptsalad.com.