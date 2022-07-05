Chopt Opens Latest Contact-free Store in Arlington Area

Chopt Creative Salad Company announced the opening of its new sustainability-focused and contact-free store model in the Arlington area at 4201 Wilson Blvd Suite 0185, on the bottom floor of the Ballston Exchange, on Wednesday, July 13.

As is tradition, Chopt celebrates Chopt Gives Day prior to opening, where proceeds benefit a local nonprofit partner. For this Ballston opening, Chopt will partner with Real Food for Kids, the 501(c)(3) organization that advocates for positive change in school food policies and generates institutionalized support to reinforce its goal of highlighting healthy school food as a critical component of children’s wellness and academic success. To participate in the give back, guests are invited to order online or through the Chopt app on July 12 from 11:30 a.m. - 2 p.m. and 5 p.m. - 7:30 p.m. and 100% of sales from Chopt Gives Day will be donated to Real Food for Kids.

“Real Food for Kids and Chopt’s missions to support healthy eating habits align perfectly,” said Bonnie Moore, Real Food for Kids Executive Director. “We are honored to be selected as the Chopt Gives partner for their new restaurant opening in Arlington and excited that Chopt will bring access to more delicious, healthy options to the community."

The Ballston restaurant features new QR code tableside ordering as well as self-serve kiosks, making this the first Chopt to offer guests a completely contactless experience. The latest ordering technology makes in-store pickup and delivery easy, quick and convenient for guests to “chop” the line.

“The model of this restaurant is a demonstration of our continued efforts to reduce our environmental impact by lowering our overall energy consumption, and potentially GHG emissions, with streamlined operations, a smaller spatial footprint, and energy efficient kitchen ware and HVAC system,” says Dennis Lee, VP of Development at Founders Table. “We hope that folks enjoy the outcome: an efficient and more sustainable restaurant experience.”

Chopt is open for regular hours Monday - Saturday from 10:30 a.m. - 9 p.m. and Sundays from 11 a.m. - 8 p.m.