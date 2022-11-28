Chopt Opens New Contactless Ordering Store

Chopt Creative Salad Co. relocated its Rosslyn restaurant to a new sustainability-focused and contact-free storefront.

As a testament to Chopt’s dedication to improving customer experience, the Rosslyn restaurant features new QR code tableside ordering and delivery and three self-serve kiosks to offer guests a completely contactless ordering process.

This new ordering technology makes in-store pickup and delivery easy, quick and convenient for guests to “chop” the line. Reflecting a fresh store model, as seen in Ballston, V.A., the restaurant significantly reduces Chopt’s environmental impact with a smaller spatial footprint that cuts square footage down by over 55%, streamlined operations, energy-efficient kitchenware and HVAC system to lower energy consumption by 30%, and GHG emissions by 21%. Following suit with all Chopt locations in sustainability and sourcing efforts, Rosslyn will feature sustainably packaged natural alkaline and sparkling spring water through Chopt’s partner, Proud Source Water, and all menu offerings are served up in 100% compostable bowls made from sugar cane, which are capable of naturally breaking down without creating any new waste.