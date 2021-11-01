Chopt Partners with Jessica Seinfeld to Launch Spicy Vegan Crunch Salad

Chopt Creative Salad Co. announced the release of its new Spicy Vegan Crunch salad in partnership with Jessica Seinfeld, on World Vegan Day!

Available 11/1-11/30, Chopt and Jessica teamed up to create the delicious salad timed to the launch of the author’s new cookbook, Vegan At Times, which features 120 easy-to-make flavorful, affordable and robust plant-based meals powered by an encouraging attitude! Throughout the month of November, 15% of proceeds (up to a maximum of $10k) will be donated to Good+Foundation, the organization founded by Jessica Seinfeld.

Spicy Vegan Crunch is made with customer-favorite Chopt blend, romaine, sweet potatoes, avocado, quinoa, pita chips, your choice of Mama Lil’s Pickled Peppers or pickled red onions, tossed with a spicy vegan tahini dressing and sriracha!

Available online and in the Chopt app for pre-order as well as in-stores by request.

Jessica on this new partnership: “When I wrote my new cookbook, Vegan, At Times, my goal was to make it easy and accessible to eat vegan food. This is why I'm so excited to partner with Chopt on the new ‘Vegan Crunch Salad’ for the month of November. When I eat vegan food, I feel better, have more energy, and it feels good to do better by animals and the planet. The Vegan Crunch Salad at Chopt is the perfect on-the-go option & is hearty and flavorful so that you won't miss meat or dairy!”