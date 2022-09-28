Chopt Plans Second Pennsylvania Location for Bryn Mawr

Chopt Creative Salad Company announced the opening of its second restaurant in Pennsylvania at 915 Lancaster Ave in Bryn Mawr on Wednesday, October 5.

With a mission to make healthy eating exciting, Chopt is known for crafting the most creative salads, wraps and bowls with seasonal, high-quality ingredients and 18+ craft-made dressings. As salad experts, Chopt’s team creates a rotating menu to highlight featured salads and bowls inspired by artisan partners and authentic, local ingredients. The new restaurant at Bryn Mawr will open with a limited-time menu inspired by the flavors of the southwest in thoughtful collaboration with ZIA Hatch Green Chile Company. A testament to Chopt’s dedication to mindful sourcing and thoughtful partnerships, ZIA’s true hatch green chiles, only harvested once a year in the Hatch Valley of New Mexico, are incredibly clean and versatile with no artificial preservatives.

In addition to Chopt’s commitment to providing the most innovative offerings, they continuously look for ways to improve guests' overall dining experience including more efficient ordering processes and finding eco-conscious means of operating. With a new store modality, the Bryn Mawr restaurant will be the second (to Ballston, VA) Chopt to feature self-serve kiosks and tableside QR codes for contact-free ordering and is designed explicitly to have a reduced environmental impact. This restaurant will have a more energy-efficient HVAC system, a smaller spatial footprint, and streamlined operations to lower overall energy consumption, and potentially, GHG emissions.

“Our latest ordering technology makes in-store pickup and delivery easy, quick and convenient for guests to ‘chop’ the line. Making incredible salads is at the heart of everything we do, and we’re driven to design restaurants that speak to our guests' needs and lifestyles,” says Colin McCabe, co-founder of Chopt. “We've invested in shrinking our footprint, and have made an effort to quantify the energy savings associated with this store model – we look forward to seeing how our work can continue to evolve.”

The day before opening, as is the custom with each opening, Chopt will partner with Philibundance to celebrate Chopt Gives Day where 100% of sales benefit the local nonprofit’s mission to reduce food waste, increase access to nutritious meals, and tackle the root causes of hunger through programs such as the Philabundance Community Kitchen. Guests are invited to order online or through the Chopt app on October 4 from 11:30 a.m. - 2 p.m. and 5 p.m. - 7:30 p.m..

“We couldn't do the work we do to drive hunger from our communities without the support of companies like Chopt,” says Helena Zrile, Corporate and Community Fundraising Coordinator for Philibundance.