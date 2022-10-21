Chopt Plans Two New Atlanta-Area Locations

Chopt Creative Salad Company announced the opening of two new Atlanta area restaurants. Chopt will open at 4880 Peachtree Corners Circle in The Forum Peachtree Corners shopping center on Wednesday, October 26, and at 4250 Roswell Rd, Suite 630, in East Cobb on Wednesday, November 9.

As a testament to Chopt’s dedication to crafting salads, wraps and bowls with the highest quality ingredients, Chopt carefully selects partners that share similar values on mindful sourcing and authentic flavors for their rotating menus, providing guests an opportunity to taste ingredients from around the world. The new Atlanta area restaurants will open with Chopt’s collaboration menu with Zia Hatch Chile Company, which features peak season, naturally preserved Hatch chiles from the "Chile Capital of the World,” in Hatch Valley, New Mexico.

“At Chopt, it’s our goal to get people excited to eat salads through creative ingredients and 18 + shockingly delicious dressings,” says Colin McCabe, co-founder of Chopt. “With this expansion into Peachtree Corners and East Cobb, we now have six restaurants in the Atlanta area for even more folks to experience our thoughtful menu creations, inspired ingredient selections and hand-selected artisan partners.”

As is tradition, the day before each opening Chopt celebrates Chopt Gives Day, a day of giving where 100% of proceeds are donated to a local nonprofit to make a positive impact in the community they serve. Peachtree Corners and East Cobb restaurants will partner with HOPE Atlanta to support their mission to provide an individualized approach and resources for future stability to Georgians struggling with housing and food insecurity. HOPE Atlanta has served Georgians in need for more than 120 years. Last year, they served nearly 10,000 individuals with housing assistance and distributed over 500,000 pounds of food through their hunger programs, including the Smart Lunch Smart Kid initiative to assist food-insecure children when school is out. Guests are invited to dine in, order online or through the Chopt app to support Chopt Gives Day:

“Combating hunger is a community effort, and we’re thrilled that companies like Chopt are investing in the well-being of our neighbors and neighborhoods,” says HOPE Atlant’s Chief Development Officer, Liz Liston. “We are excited to be a partner with Chopt for the Peachtree Corners and East Cobb openings. Thanks to the proceeds from Chopt Gives Day events, our hunger programs will be able to serve even more food-insecure Georgians, particularly during the holidays and as we aim to fill the ‘school meal gap’ over winter break.”

The Peachtree Corners restaurant is 2,521 sq. ft., and features an interior dining room that seats 45, a spacious patio that seats 40 (85 total) and an expansive pick-up shelf for take-out and delivery orders. Starting October 26, Chopt opens for regular business hours.

The new East Cobb Chopt is 2,315 sq. ft., featuring an interior dining room that seats 46, an outdoor dining patio that seats 30 (76 total), curbside pick-up and self-serve kiosks. Starting November 9, Chopt opens for regular business hours.