Chopt Creative Salad Co. unveiled two new additions to their menu that are designed to bring the warm, rich flavors of the season to life.

Hatch Chile Caesar Salad

Ingredients: Chipotle chicken, avocado, cotija cheese, fresh jalapeno, pickled red onion, tortilla chips, romaine, cabbage & cilantro blend, Zia Chile Caesar Dressing.

Description: This bold and vibrant salad is a twist on the classic Caesar, elevated with the smoky heat of Hatch chiles. Featuring tender, chipotle-marinated chicken and creamy slices of avocado, it’s a protein-packed option that satisfies. Cotija cheese adds a salty tang, while fresh jalapeño and pickled red onion offer layers of heat and brightness. Crispy tortilla chips provide a satisfying crunch, perfectly complementing the refreshing romaine, cabbage, and cilantro blend. The Zia Chile Caesar Dressing, infused with the earthy, smoky notes of Hatch chiles, ties everything together for a flavorful kick in every bite.

Tinga Hatch Chile Bowl

Ingredients: Warm grains or cauliflower rice drizzled with Zia Chile Ranch and topped with chicken tinga, cotija cheese, pickled jalapeno, fresh radish, tortilla chips, cabbage & cilantro blend, Zia Chile Ranch Dressing.

Description: A hearty and customizable dish, this bowl is a perfect balance of warmth and spice. Choose between fluffy warm grains or low-carb cauliflower rice as a base, both generously drizzled with the creamy, spicy Zia Chile Ranch. Juicy chicken tinga brings a smoky, tomato-forward flavor, complemented by the sharpness of cotija cheese and the zesty tang of pickled jalapeños. Fresh radish slices and a cabbage-cilantro blend add refreshing crunch and balance. Topped with crispy tortilla chips and finished with an extra drizzle of Zia Chile Ranch Dressing, this bowl is a vibrant medley of textures and flavors that will delight your taste buds.

These new dishes combine Chopt’s signature emphasis on fresh, clean ingredients with seasonal flair, making them both nutritious and flavorful—a perfect fit for the cold winter months ahead.