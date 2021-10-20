Chopt Rolls Out New Group Ordering Platform

Chopt Creative Salad Co. unveiled a new innovative Group Ordering platform, making it easier for group ordering for any occasion.

Whether it’s the boss ordering for their employees, parents ordering for their children, or the host ordering for book club attendees, everyone is able to receive their preferred salads, wraps, or warm bowls with a few clicks of a button. Here’s how it works - distribute your link to your group, and let each person select or customize their meal to the shared cart. Then, easily check out: one order, one payment, everyone’s favorites! The admin purchasing the order will gain loyalty points, discounts, free meals and more - so it’s a win for everyone.

Years in development, this simple but useful tool will ease the return to the office and make group ordering easy to provide lunch in the workplace for large meetings, events, client entertaining and more. Long gone are catered lunches and salads/sandwich platters, Chopt allows you to get exactly what you want and individualize your large orders.

As an additional bonus, Chopt is running a group ordering promo starting 10/18 - 20% off your first group order of $50 or more with promo code GROUP20 (expires 12/31/21).