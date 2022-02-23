Chopt Rolls Out Southeast Asian Destination Menu

Chopt’s newest destination menu in partnership with Omsom launched today at all Chopt locations - Destination Southeast Asia. Chopt partnered with the Asian American-owned, women-led team of flavor experts at Omsom to deliver real deal, loud and proud, Southeast Asian flavors in Chopt’s distinguished salads and bowls. Chopt x Omsom Menu Omsom Lemongrass Chicken Salad (also available as a wrap) - $11.99 Ingredients: Omsom lemongrass chicken, pickled carrots & daikon, crispy shallots, fresh radish, english cucumbers, cabbage and cilantro blend and romaine

Omsom Thai Chili Meatball Bowl - $11.79 Ingredients: Warm grains or cauliflower rice drizzled with Chili Coriander Vinaigrette topped with warm Omsom Thai chili meatballs, crushed cashews, pickled carrots & daikon, english cucumber, fresh radish, crispy shallots, spinach

Chili Coriander Vinaigrette - $4.99 Ingredients: Lime juice, rice vinegar, sambal oelek, honey, shallot, extra virgin olive oil, canola salad oil, cilantro, kosher salt



