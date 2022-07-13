Chopt Store Opens in Marlton, New Jersey

Chopt Creative Salad Co. has officially announced the opening of its newest restaurant debuting in Marlton, New Jersey.

The fast-casual company will open its doors to customers on Thursday, July 14 at 10:30 am. In celebration of the grand opening, Chopt will celebrate Chopt Gives Day on Wednesday, July 13 from 11:30am-2pm and 5pm-7:30pm. Chopt is partnering with local charity, Food Bank of South Jersey, to donate 100% of sales.

Chopt combines seasonal ingredients and authentic flavors from around the world to invent unbelievably cravable salads and bowls. The fast casual restaurant company is constantly searching for inspiration to bring to its creative offerings. In addition to its classic build-your-own options, Chopt creates wildly popular limited-time, seasonal menus inspired by locations near and far.

The newest Chopt restaurant in Marlton will open with its popular Destination California limited time offerings, featuring regional Cali-inspired dishes such as the Spicy Sonoma Caesar Salad, Umami Noodle Bowl, and Verde Pork Pozole Bowl.

“We are excited to continue growing Chopt Creative Salad Co. with the opening of our newest location in Marlton,” says Chief Marketing Officer Julie Atkinson. “We look forward to continuing to serve our New Jersey customers and bring our fresh, natural ingredients and globally-inspired menu items to a new community.”

As is the custom with each new restaurant opening, Chopt will celebrate Chopt Gives Day on July 13. For all digital purchases made that day, 100% of sales will be donated to Food Bank of South Jersey. The dedicated donation day will coincide with orders placed via Chopt App or choptsalad.com only.

“We are grateful for the support from Chopt as part of its grand opening in Marlton. Families are struggling right now, and this Chopt Gives Day will help provide nutritious meals for our neighbors in need," said Fred Wasiak, President & CEO of the Food Bank of South Jersey.