Chopt Creative Salad Co., the fast-casual restaurant, is excited to announce the opening of its first Savannah, Georgia location on Friday, July 18. This expansion brings Chopt’s commitment to fresh, customizable meals to the heart of Georgia’s historic coastal city. In addition to its signature salads, bowls, wraps, and house-made dressings, the Savannah menu will feature a lineup of bold sandwiches each featuring a Chopt dressing: the Turkey Club, Chipotle Turkey, Chicken Caprese, Chopt Caprese, and a Spicy Avotuna Sandwich—perfect for guests looking for variety beyond the bowl.

“We’re thrilled to become a part of the Savannah community,” said Colin McCabe, Co-Founder of Chopt Creative Salad Co. “Savannah’s rich culinary scene and vibrant culture make it the perfect place for Chopt to grow. We look forward to serving residents and visitors alike with our creative take on fast-casual dining.”

Chopt Savannah will also feature a new drink lineup, including the crisp House Sweet Tea, Cucumber Jalapeño and Blueberry Coconut Chillers, as well as the Peach Sunrise and Strawberry Squeeze Lemonades. These delicious sips are the perfect complement to your favorite salad, warm bowl or sandwich.

To celebrate the grand opening, 20 guests who make a purchase using their Chopt Rewards account on opening day will be randomly selected to win a year of free Chopt. Winners will be notified by Monday, July 21, 2025, and will receive one free entree (up to $16 value) each week for 52 weeks—redeemable through their Chopt Rewards account from July 21, 2025, through July 20, 2026.

Chopt will also host a “Chopt Gives Day” on Thursday, July 17, where 100% of sales will be donated to P.A.C.K. Savannah, reinforcing the company’s dedication to community engagement and support. The new location will offer both indoor and outdoor seating, as well as convenient online ordering for pickup and delivery through the Chopt App and website.

Founded in 2001, Chopt has grown to over 90 locations across the East Coast, offering a diverse menu featuring fresh and quality ingredients. The Savannah restaurant will feature Chopt’s signature offerings, including a variety of salads, wraps, and warm bowls, all made-to-order with a selection of over 80 fresh toppings and house-made dressings.

The new location showcases Chopt’s 4.0 store design, offering a seamless, sustainable, and efficient experience with indoor and patio seating. Guests can order in-store or ahead for pickup through the Chopt website or app.

Chopt Savannah is located at 5525 Abercorn Street, Savannah, GA 31405.