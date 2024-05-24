As summer approaches, Chopt Creative Salad Co.,the beloved destination for salads, warm bowls and more introduced two additions to its menu, starting Wednesday, June 12:

Summer Corn Caesar Salad with Basil Caesar Dressing

Strawberry Summer Salad with Strawberry Poppy Vinaigrette

Chopt is also launching its Summer Kickoff Challenge available beginning Tuesday, May 28 to Sunday, June 30, customers can enjoy the taste of summer while working their way towards a complimentary salad.

How it works: Chopt lovers must download the Chopt Rewards app and visit four times before June 30 to receive their free salad.