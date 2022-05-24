Chopt's Latest Destination Menu is Based on California

Chopt’s newest destination menu just launched - Destination California.
Destination California Menu:
- Spicy Sonoma Caesar Salad
- Chipotle chicken, avocado, parmesan quinoa crisps, pickled cherry peppers, romaine, kale & purple cabbage with Creamy Caesar dressing
- Umami Noodle Bowl
- Sesame ginger rice noodles, snap peas, broccoli, mama lil's spicy peppers, rainbow carrots, crispy shallots, marinated kale with Creamy Vegan Yuzu dressing
- Verde Pork Pozole Bowl
- Warm grains or cauliflower rice with hominy drizzled with Chimichurri Ranch and topped with verde pork pozole, pickled red onion, fresh radish, red hot blues tortilla chips, cabbage & cilantro blend with Chimichurri Ranch & a drizzle of hot sauce
