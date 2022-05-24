    Chopt's Latest Destination Menu is Based on California

    Industry News | May 24, 2022

    Chopt’s newest destination menu just launched - Destination California. 

    Destination California Menu:

    • Spicy Sonoma Caesar Salad
      • Chipotle chicken, avocado, parmesan quinoa crisps, pickled cherry peppers, romaine, kale & purple cabbage with Creamy Caesar dressing

     

    • Umami Noodle Bowl
      • Sesame ginger rice noodles, snap peas, broccoli, mama lil's spicy peppers, rainbow carrots, crispy shallots, marinated kale with Creamy Vegan Yuzu dressing

     

    • Verde Pork Pozole Bowl
      • Warm grains or cauliflower rice with hominy drizzled with Chimichurri Ranch and topped with verde pork pozole, pickled red onion, fresh radish, red hot blues tortilla chips, cabbage & cilantro blend with Chimichurri Ranch & a drizzle of hot sauce
