ChowNow Launches 'Order Better Network' Online Platform

ChowNow, a platform powering online ordering and marketing for independent restaurants, unveiled its Order Better Network, the industry's first product to connect restaurants to over a dozen diverse channels for delivery and takeout, including major internet, social and hospitality brands. The Network enables restaurants to connect with millions of new customers and makes it easier than ever for diners to find new local restaurants.

Brands on the Order Better Network include:

Order With Google

OpenTable

Yelp

Rewards Network, including: Hilton Honors Dining, Delta SkyMiles Dining, United MileagePlus Dining

Snapchat

Tripadvisor

Nextdoor

Seated

Being a part of the Order Better Network helps restaurants grow their online sales by up to 30 percent. ChowNow helps restaurants set up digital storefronts on these partner platforms and will continue to add new partners to maximize restaurants’ online footprint.

“ChowNow’s mission for over ten years has been helping independent restaurants thrive,” says Chris Webb, co-founder and CEO of ChowNow. “The Order Better Network offers a huge opportunity for growth. Now for the first time, restaurants can easily and efficiently expand their online presence across a variety of popular brand channels and access millions of new customers.”

ChowNow has helped over 22,000 local restaurants across North America build their online business sustainably, with over 150 million orders processed and $4.7 billion in food sales generated to date. The company offers a range of digital tools and services that can be tailored to meet an individual restaurant’s needs, from building branded websites and apps to providing marketing support and valuable customer data analytics.