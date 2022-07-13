Chris Bremer Named Chief Development Officer of Smoothie King

Smoothie King announced the appointment of Chris Bremer as Chief Development Officer. As Chief Development Officer at Smoothie King, Bremer will be responsible for implementing strategies to meet Smoothie King’s ongoing rapid expansion plans and overseeing the Franchise Development, Real Estate, Design, and Construction departments. The new addition to Smoothie King’s executive team comes as it recently announced several agreements to expand its footprint in key growth markets such as the Upper Midwest and Central Atlantic regions as well as Colorado and Texas.

“We are thrilled to welcome Chris Bremer to our executive leadership team,'' says Wan Kim, CEO of Smoothie King. “Chris is an exemplary, purposeful leader, possessing a passion for leading teams in the food & beverage and hospitality industries and will undoubtedly make invaluable contributions to our rapidly-growing franchise system.”

Bremer has a diverse history of driving profitable growth within multi-unit franchise organizations, spending nearly six years with TGI Fridays as the Development Director in Asia Pacific, leading rapid expansion across the region. From 2006 through 2017, Bremer was the Vice President of Global Franchise Development at Brinker International, implementing strategies to help the brand expand its presence from 90 locations to almost 400 in over 38 countries.

During his tenure, Bremer worked directly with franchisees to create strategy and action-planning to impact top-line revenue and bottom-line profit, upheld brand standards, and ensured operational excellence in multi-unit franchise organizations. Most recently, since 2017, Bremer served as Chief Development Officer at Nothing Bundt Cakes, leading the Development Team to double the size of the brand, which helped drive the sale of the brand to private equity.