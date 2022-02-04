Christine Johnson Promoted to COO of La Madeleine

la Madeleine French Café CEO Lionel Ladouceur announced that the company has promoted Christine Johnson as its new chief operating officer.

Already closely acquainted with the popular French café, Johnson is an experienced practicing attorney of more than 18 years and joins la Madeleine after serving as vice president and general counsel, and more recently, chief administrative officer for Le Duff America, la Madeleine’s parent company. Prior to working for Le Duff, Johnson held general counsel positions at Dickey’s Barbecue Pit, as well as with a large Texas-based franchise group whose portfolio included over 130 restaurants.

“We’re proud to have Christine serve as la Madeleine’s chief operating officer,” Ladouceur says. “Christine has an extensive background in franchising, retail and hospitality, which has given her a great understanding of corporate profitability, operations and marketing. She’s an innovative and well-rounded leader who brings a wealth of experience and industry know-how to our brand. We’re thrilled to have Christine in this new role, and we’re confident she will lead la Madeleine to further success.”

As COO, Johnson is shifting roles to assume direct responsibility for the brand’s restaurant-level operations, marketing and franchise development. Over the past two years, la Madeleine has been more strategic with its marketing tactics and operational execution. In her new position, Johnson hopes to refine what their team has learned so far in order to create a more dynamic and adaptable brand that is poised for growth.

“I can’t wait to continue developing with the la Madeleine brand and bring new ideas to the table,” Johnson adds. “Our industry has changed drastically in recent years, and we must embrace this without losing sight of our identity and the amazing legacy our brand has created. As we achieve this, la Madeleine will have the ability to grow from a regional brand into an international one. I’m excited to have a front seat as we take this brand to the next level.”