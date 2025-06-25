Tillster, a global leader in unified restaurant commerce, announced that Christopher Sebes has joined the company as Strategic Advisor to accelerate the company’s next phase of growth.

Sebes brings four decades of restaurant-technology leadership and a record of building solutions and companies that serve the world’s largest restaurant brands. He co-founded Twenty20 Visual Systems, the first Microsoft Windows restaurant POS; founded and served as CEO of Xpient Solutions (acquired by Heartland Payment Systems); and later served as President of Xenial, a Global Payments company, where he led the creation of a cloud-based restaurant management platform serving more than half of the top 50 QSR and fast casual brands. His contributions earned him the 2025 MURTEC Lifetime Achievement Award.

“Tillster has built one of the restaurant industry’s most impressive unified commerce platforms – processing hundreds of millions of orders while staying obsessively guest-centric,” said Christopher Sebes. “I’m excited to lend my experience to Perse and her team as they elevate that foundation, extend its reach and unlock the next stage of growth for both Tillster and the brands it serves.”

“Christopher’s track record of building platforms that serve the world’s largest brands speaks for itself,” noted Perse Faily, CEO of Tillster. “We’re thrilled to welcome him to the Tillster family. His experience will be invaluable as we scale our unified commerce platform, continue to deliver innovation and expand into new markets.”

The addition of Sebes comes as Tillster experiences strong momentum in the growing restaurant technology market. The company’s 2025 Phygital Index Report revealed that ordering through kiosks, apps and other digital touchpoints has become the foundation of guest interaction and even minor breaks between in-store and digital workflows erode loyalty. Perse Faily added, “Brands that deliver one unified, low-friction journey will win the next wave of diners. Providing brands the platform that delivers this experience is our mission.”