Chronic Tacos Announces $1 Off Fish and Shrimp Tacos

Chronic Tacos officially announces $1.00 off all fish and shrimp a la carte tacos at participating taco shops. Customer will have the choice of sautéed or beer-battered Mahi Mahi or shrimp in their tacos. The Chronic Tacos team recommends getting these made baja style with lime, cabbage, cheese, pico de gallo and the brand’s signature baja sauce.

This promotion is set to run throughout Lent and will be eligible at 17 locations in five US states as well as the two locations in Canada. Chronic Tacos is excited to offer this limited time #TacoLife offer during Lent.

WHEN: Every Friday through Lent (February 23 to April 7, 2023)

WHERE: Participating Chronic Tacos Locations: