Chronic Tacos, the fast-casual chain known for its authentic Mexican cuisine, announced a special promotion in honor of National Burrito Day, happening on April 3rd, 2025. For one day only, Chronic Tacos Loyalty Members can indulge in a Buy One, Get One (BOGO) Burrito offer, available exclusively through the Chronic Tacos App.

This mouth-watering deal is our way of saying thank you to our loyal customers and inviting new fans to celebrate one of the most delicious days of the year with us. Whether you’re a fan of our Carne Asada, Carnitas (Pork), or Pollo Asado (chicken) burritos, there’s no better way to commemorate National Burrito Day than with a friend and an extra burrito in hand.

Promotion Details:

Offer: Buy One, Get One Free on burritos.

Buy One, Get One Free on burritos. Limit: One offer per customer, per order.

One offer per customer, per order. Eligibility: Must be signed up as a Chronic Tacos Loyalty Member prior to or on April 3 rd to receive the offer.

Must be signed up as a Chronic Tacos Loyalty Member prior to or on April 3 to receive the offer. Participation: Available at all participating Chronic Tacos locations.

Available at all participating Chronic Tacos locations. Validity: Offer is valid only on April 3, 2025.

Offer is valid only on April 3, 2025. Exclusions: The Cali and Surf & Turf burritos are not included in this promotion.

Not a Chronic Tacos Loyalty Member yet? There’s still time to sign up and receive this exclusive offer, along with future promotions and special deals. Download the Chronic Tacos App, sign up to become a loyalty member, and prepare your taste buds for a celebration of flavor this National Burrito Day.

“We love giving our guests a reason to celebrate, and National Burrito Day is the perfect occasion to do just that,” said Mike Mohammed, CEO of Chronic Tacos. “Our BOGO offer is our way of saying thank you to our loyal fans while welcoming new guests to experience the bold flavors and quality ingredients that make our burritos a favorite. Grab a friend, enjoy an extra burrito on us, and make the most of this delicious day!”

Don’t forget, the offer is valid while supplies last at participating locations, so plan ahead and make sure to check the Chronic Tacos App on April 3rd to redeem your BOGO Burrito offer. Let’s make this National Burrito Day unforgettable with the taste of authentic Mexican cuisine that only Chronic Tacos can provide.