Chronic Tacos to Celebrate National Burrito Day with 50 Percent Off Deal

Calling all burrito lovers! On Thursday, April 6th, Chronic Tacos wants you to celebrate National Burrito Day with an epic deal. Order Chronic Tacos through the mobile app and receive 50% off your burrito. Customize your order with any choice of protein, rice, beans, toppings and salsa. Enter promo code “burrito” at checkout to receive your deal. Stop by your local Chronic Tacos and dig in!

Offer only available through Chronic Tacos mobile app. Offer excludes California burritos, Surf & Turf burritos & Breakfast burritos. One per customer. Valid at all Chronic Tacos locations on the app.

Bonus opportunity: How would you like to win free burritos for a year?? If this sounds like something you’re into, enter Chronic Tacos’ National Burrito Day giveaway on Instagram! To celebrate, the brand is picking one lucky winner to receive one free burrito offer each week for an entire year through the Chronic Tacos App. That’s right, your choice of any burrito on the menu, for free, every week for a year! Enter now for your chance to win and celebrate National Burrito Day!