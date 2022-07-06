Chronic Tacos Celebrating 20 Years with Nationwide Tour

Chronic Tacos, leading fast-casual authentic Mexican restaurant since 2002, celebrates 20 years of serving their customers delicious tacos through a nationwide tour with the restaurant’s founders. The tour will begin at the same spot the #tacolife movement began – Newport Beach, CA.

“Randy and I opened up the first Newport location over 20 years ago, starting this incredible journey,” says Daniel Biello, Chronic Tacos CO-Founder. “As we celebrate this milestone, we also celebrate Chronic Tacos’ commitment to provide our customers with the best quality ingredients and service which continues throughout our expansion into the rest of the Southern California market.”

Daniel Biello and Randy Wyner opened the first Chronic Tacos in Newport Beach, California in 2002. Their initial concept was one inspired by the local taquerias they had grown up eating at, but they wanted to create something that allowed for more customization. The restaurant now finds itself successfully in business for an impressive 20 years since it first opened the doors. The new Newport Beach - Balboa location of Chronic tacos is Biello’s 4th restaurant.

To celebrate Chronic Tacos’ success, the 20-year tour will include a raffle along with a meet and greet opportunity with Weeman at multiple restaurant locations. The raffle will provide an opportunity for winners to receive a plethora of prizes including a free beach cruiser, Angels tickets, free catering and a year’s supply of free tacos.