This year, National Taco Day lands on a Taco Tuesday, and Chronic Tacos is celebrating big on October 7, 2025. Loyalty members will score an exclusive app-only deal: Buy One Taco, Get One Free, plus an additional $1 off.

The offer will be sent directly to the offers section in the Chronic Tacos app and can be redeemed one time per guest, either through online ordering or by scanning in-store. Available only to loyalty members, this exclusive promotion is valid on October 7, 2025, at participating locations.

“We’re always looking for ways to make Taco Tuesday even better, and this year’s National Taco Day is the perfect chance to do just that,” said Michael Mohammed, CEO of Chronic Tacos. “By offering Buy One Get One Free plus an additional $1 off, we’re giving our loyal #Tacolife community even more reasons to celebrate with us.”

Chronic Tacos has been serving up bold, SoCal-inspired Mexican flavors for over 20 years, combining authentic recipes with a laid-back vibe and a menu that caters to all diets and lifestyles. From carne asada to Beyond Beef, every guest can find their taco of choice and celebrate in true #Tacolife style.

The National Taco Day deal is a limited-time, app-exclusive reward, so make sure to sign up for the Chronic Tacos loyalty program to join the celebration.