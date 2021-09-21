Chronic Tacos Honoring National Taco Day with Free Deal

Chronic Tacos is giving away free tacos with the purchase of a drink on October 4 in celebration of National Taco Day. Customers will receive a free taco by purchasing any Coca-Cola fountain drink at participating locations. Offer available in-store only.

“National Taco Day is our favorite day of the year,” says Michael Mohammed, CEO and President of Chronic Tacos. "We are excited to help everyone celebrate with tacos again and can’t wait to share our authentic flavors with everyone."

National Taco Day Free Taco offer includes Chicken, Carnitas, Al Pastor, and veggie tacos only with the purchase of a regular Coca-Cola fountain drink. Offer excludes fish, shrimp, steak, Beyond Beef and potato tacos. One taco per customer at participating locations.