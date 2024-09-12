Chronic Tacos, a California-inspired taco shop that celebrates authenticity and community, is continuing its tradition of offering buy one, get one (BOGO) tacos on Friday, October 4 for National Taco Day.

Chronic Tacos has spent the last 22 years serving up mouthwatering SoCal Mexican creations with bold flavor profiles using only premium ingredients. Even more, everything is also offered at approachable prices. To celebrate National Taco Day, the brand is sweetening its already amazing deals with additional discounts and rewards for its loyalty members.

“It’s become a tradition to extend our celebrations on National Taco Day to our loyal guests,” explains Micheal Mohammed, CEO of Chronic Tacos. “The #Tacolife community has expressed their enthusiasm to keep the celebration going, and we are proud to be able to offer this limited-time promotion once again.”

Chronic Tacos embodies the #Tacolife with authentic Mexican recipes, a laid-back SoCal vibe and friendly service. Using the freshest ingredients, the restaurant’s menu includes tacos, burritos, bowl-ritos, and unique items like California burritos and Chronic Fries. With options for all diets—vegetarian, gluten-free, vegan, and more—diners can enjoy a personalized meal featuring choices such as carne asada, carnitas, pollo asado, Beyond Beef and beer-battered fish or shrimp, ensuring more guests can enjoy National Taco Day.

The BOGO Deal is valid all day on Friday, October 4th for all tacos of equal or lesser value. This is a limited-time offer for Chronic Tacos loyalty members, so make sure to sign up for the rewards program to take advantage of this offer.