Chronic Tacos Opens 32nd California Location

Chronic Tacos opened its newest location in Monrovia, California. The taco shop is the 32nd Chronic Taco location in California located in the heart of the city at 141 S. Myrtle Avenue.

Franchisees, Rashad Randle and Johnnie Moore have been living the #TacoLife for a long time, “My business partner and I have known each other for over 20 years,” Rashad says. “We would have lunch each Friday at our local Chronic Tacos and when the perfect spot for a new Chronic Tacos location opened, we knew exactly what we had to do to fulfill our dreams of opening a Chronic.”

At this new Chronic Tacos Location, the restaurant will host Monrovia’s first self-serve beer wall where guests will get to enjoy 12 different taps with plenty of local brews to quench their thirst during their Chronic Taco order.

“We’re thrilled to welcome Rashad and Johnnie into our Chronic Tacos Family,” says Michael Mohammed, Chronic Tacos CEO. “Our goal at Chronic Tacos is to provide our customers with the best quality ingredients and service which will continue in Monrovia.”