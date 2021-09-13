Chronic Tacos Opens Rialto Location

Chronic Tacos, a leading fast-casual authentic Mexican restaurant since 2002, announced the grand opening of its new location in Rialto, California on Friday, September 17. This new addition will be the 31st Chronic Taco location in California at 1103 W Casmalia St. Rialto, California 92377.

“Despite setbacks that we all felt over the past year, Chronic Tacos has achieved steady growth, and we are ecstatic to bring the Taco Life to Rialto,” says Michael Mohammed, Chronic Tacos CEO. “Our goal at Chronic Tacos is to provide our customers with the best quality ingredients and service which will continue throughout our expansion.”

The opening will take place from 12pm-5pm. To celebrate, Chronic Tacos will be offering free chips, salsa and guac along with some amazing swag giveaways to customers. Television personality and Jackass legend Wee Man will also be at the new location for a meet and greet from 12-2pm.