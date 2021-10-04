Chronic Tacos Partners with Weedmaps to Offer Free Tacos

In honor of National Taco Day, Chronic Tacos is partnering with Weedmaps, a leading online marketplace for cannabis users and businesses. Weedmaps provides consumers with the latest information about cannabis retailers, brands, and products. To celebrate National Taco Day, consumers can follow a few easy steps on the Weedmaps app to receive a free taco at select Chronic Tacos locations from October 4th to October 11th.



“We are constantly wanting to collaborate with innovative and progressive companies that allow us to expand throughout Southern California and we are sure Weedmaps will help us do just that,” says Randy Wyner, Chronic Tacos founder . “Dedicated Chronic Tacos lovers can get a free taco while also signing up for an app that will help them find the cannabis products and brands they’re looking for. The app also gives consumers access to educational resources about the plant and the best deals available in their area”.



To receive a free taco:

Download or open the Weedmaps app

Log into an existing account or sign up for a new one

Scan the QR code, which will bring you to Tropicanna Dispensary or search for Planet 13 dispensary in the Weedmaps app, ‘heart’ Tropicanna Dispensary

Enter a participating Chronic Tacos location, show an employee the favorited/ ‘hearted’ app



Participating locations include Huntington Beach (11th street and Bella Terra), Costa Mesa, Irvine (Walnut and Jeffrey), Newport Beach (Westcliff and PCH), and Corona Del Mar. Offer excludes fish, shrimp, beyond beef and potato tacos. One offer per customer, while supplies last. Free taco offer is open only to customers 21+. Tacos do not contain any THC, CBD, or other cannabinoids.



