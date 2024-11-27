Chronic Tacos is turning up the flavor with its newest offering, the Wet Burrito. Now available at participating locations, customers can top any burrito with rich enchilada sauce and melted cheese, transforming their meal into a cheesy, saucy delight. Consumers can’t get enough of the indulgent combination of flavors in a Wet Burrito, with its savory enchilada sauce and melted cheese taking an already beloved dish to a whole new level of satisfaction.



“Our Wet Burrito is the perfect way to enhance the Taco Life experience,” said Randy Wyner, Founder of Chronic Tacos. “We’re always looking for ways to bring bold flavors and excitement to our menu, and this dish does just that.”

Visit your nearest Chronic Tacos to indulge in the Wet Burrito and elevate your Taco Life today!

Chronic Tacos embodies the #Tacolife with authentic Mexican recipes, a laid-back SoCal vibe and friendly service. Using the freshest ingredients, the restaurant’s menu includes tacos, burritos, bowl-ritos, and unique items like California burritos and Chronic Fries. With options for all diets — vegetarian, gluten-free, vegan, and more — diners can enjoy a personalized meal featuring choices such as carne asada, carnitas, pollo asado, Beyond Beef and beer-battered fish or shrimp, ensuring more guests can enjoy the #TacoLife.