Chronic Tacos Rolls Out Improved Mobile App

Chronic Tacos, leading fast-casual authentic Mexican restaurant since 2002, has launched its new and improved app where customers can experience the #tacolife on the go. In the new app, users can order online, earn points, redeem rewards, find and save locations and their favorite menu items. Users will also earn a free taco reward just for signing up.

“We are thrilled to launch our new app that has been upgraded to reflect the high quality of food and service we have at all our Chronic Tacos shops,” says Michael Mohammed, Chronic Tacos CEO. “This new app will allow customers to easily navigate the ordering process while earning points that they can redeem for free food items.”

Existing loyalty members will need to delete their current app off their phones and go to the app store to get the new Chronic Tacos app where they will use the same contact information to set up their account. All points and credits will automatically be transferred to the new app for existing customers. Both new and existing customers will receive a free taco after signing up - located in the ‘Offers’ section of the app. Offer excludes potato tacos and add-ons and expires 30 days after sign up.

The Chronic Tacos loyalty program allows customers to earn one point per dollar spent. Redeemable items include free churro bites in exchange for 25 points, a free taco in exchange for 50 points, a small burrito in exchange for 75 points and 100 points earns a free item up to $10.