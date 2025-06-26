Chronic Tacos, the California-inspired fast-casual Mexican grill, is kicking off summer with a high-energy lifestyle giveaway in partnership with Murf Electric Bikes, a premium e-bike brand born and built in Southern California. From June 20 through July 8, 2025, fans nationwide can enter for a chance to win a custom Chronic Tacos x Murf Electric E-Bike, valued at over $3,000.

This exclusive giveaway brings together two iconic SoCal brands known for embracing freedom, fun, and flavor — whether it’s through bold tacos or cruising the coast on an e-bike.

Giveaway Details:

Prize: 1 custom Chronic Tacos x Murf Electric E-Bike

Campaign Dates: June 20 – July 7, 2025

How to Enter: Visit @chronictacos or @murfelectricbike on Instagram and head to https://murfelectricbikes.com/pages/chronic-tacos to enter

Winner Announced: July 8, 2025

“At Chronic Tacos, we’re not just serving up food – we’re serving up a lifestyle,” said Michael Mohammed, CEO of Chronic Tacos. “E-bikes align perfectly with our laid-back, active Southern California roots. Teaming up with Murf allows us to reward fans in a way that reflects who we are – bold, free-spirited, and always on the move.”