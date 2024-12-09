Chuck E. Cheese, the world’s leading family entertainment restaurant brand, announced its exciting expansion into the growing market of Guyana! This landmark venture comes through a dynamic franchise partnership with J’s Group of Companies, who will introduce Chuck E. Cheese’s signature blend of interactive play, unforgettable family fun, games, and irresistible pizza to families throughout the region. Get ready, Guyana—fun is on the way!

The multi-unit agreement is about to shake up family entertainment in Guyana with a fresh and fun Chuck E. Cheese experience. A playful blend of beloved classics and cutting-edge interactive activities is on the horizon. For nearly 50 years, Chuck E. Cheese has been the go-to spot for birthday parties and family fun, and this exciting new location is sure to keep the good times rolling.

“Chuck E. Cheese is such a fantastic global brand that connects people across many cultures, all while celebrating family fun,” said Mario Centola, COO of Chuck E. Cheese International. “We’re incredibly excited to unleash the magic of Chuck E. Cheese and partner with J’s Group of Companies, a team that truly shares our enthusiasm for creating unforgettable experiences for families.”

“We cannot wait to shape the Chuck E. Cheese brand for Guyana,” said Jermaine Sripal, Managing Director of J’s Group of Companies. “This is a huge milestone in making Chuck E. Cheese the top choice for families looking for an exceptional kid-friendly dining and entertainment experience,” he added. “I’m beyond excited, along with my amazing team, to kick off this thrilling journey and elevate Chuck E. Cheese in Guyana!”

Chuck E. Cheese is actively pursuing further global expansion, entering new markets in Asia and Europe. The company has been remodeling its domestic locations, enhancing entertainment offerings, and broadening its intellectual property licensing reach. Known for its adaptable franchise model, Chuck E. Cheese is committed to creating memorable experiences for families worldwide while incorporating a local touch in each region. In addition to its family entertainment centers, the brand features a diverse cast of characters, with Chuck E. Cheese as the star, ensuring unbeatable fun for kids and families alike.