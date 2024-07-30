Chuck E. Cheese, the #1 destination for family entertainment, pocket.watch, the leading kids and family creator content and IP company, and Sunlight Entertainment, the Kaji family owned production studio, launched a new collaboration for fans and families ahead of the feature film release on August 16.

Starting today, at Chuck E. Cheese fun centers nationwide and in Canada, guests can order their large or extra-large pizza “Ryan’s Way” to get it loaded with Ryan’s favorite topping – Pepperoni. The Triple Loaded Pepperoni Pizza is a limited time offering inspired by Ryan’s Triple Decker pizza featured in the film and available through September 2.

Ryan’s World the Movie: Titan Universe Adventure marks the first wide release of a theatrical movie from a YouTube creator brand. The cast stars kids’ favorite digital creators, with a combined over 207 million subscribers on their YouTube channels. The story follows Ryan, as he jumps into a magical comic book and transforms into an anime superhero to save his twin sisters. On an adventure filled with humor, action, and heart, the family learns there isn’t anything they can’t do when they work together, returning home to the real world in time for an epic pizza party.

The Kaji family filmed an exclusive video at Chuck E. Cheese to try the new menu item and engage in a family gaming competition, which will debut on Ryan’s World YouTube channel beginning August 1. Content from the film will also be featured in Chuck E. Cheese locations throughout the promotion across the family entertainment center’s owned media network, broadcast over 5,000 screens in nearly 500 locations in the U.S. and Canada.

“We’re thrilled to partner with such an iconic kids franchise for Ryan’s World the Movie: Titan Universe Adventure,” said Amanda Klecker, SVP of Marketing & Franchise at pocket.watch, “pocket.watch’s mission is to bring more kids more of what they love, everywhere they are going, and bringing Ryan’s pizza from the big screen to your local Chuck. E Cheese is doing just that.”

This is the second venture between the family entertainment brands. In 2021, Chuck E. Cheese, pocket.watch and the Kaji family also joined forces to create an immersive, in-person experience with nationwide watch parties at fun centers for the Ryan’s World first ever virtual FanFest.

“We are thrilled to be working with pocket.watch and the Kaji family once again in support of this exciting milestone for the Ryan’s World franchise,” said Melissa McLeanas, VP of Global Media, Licensing and Entertainment for CEC Entertainment. “Our Chuck E. Cheese fun centers and owned media network provide the perfect platform to amplify excitement around the first-ever Ryan’s World feature film and engage with kids and families thru unique promotions and entertainment.”