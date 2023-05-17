Chuck E. Cheese Announces New Collaboration with NASCAR Champion Hendrick MotorSports

Chuck E. Cheese, the number one global family entertainment venue, and 14-time NASCAR Cup Series champions Hendrick Motorsports announced an innovative new collaboration that will bring together two of America's most beloved brands. The first-of-its-kind collaboration creates a unique platform to introduce the world of auto racing through entertainment to kids and families.

The two brands have a shared passion for family entertainment, and the world of racing presents the perfect opportunity to attract new fans to one of America’s most popular sports. The new co-branded “Racing World” is an exciting addition to the growing Chuck E. Cheese licensed program, which includes merchandise at retail for both kids and adults across its classic, retro and current styles. The program will feature Hendrick Motorsports, NASCAR’s winningest team, in Chuck E. Cheese locations throughout the country offering a variety of licensed products, kid-focused video content and more.

"We are thrilled to partner with Hendrick Motorsports, one of the most successful and iconic teams in auto racing history, to bring the Chuck E. Cheese brand to millions of fans across the country," says David McKillips, President and CEO of CEC Entertainment, the parent company of Chuck E. Cheese. “In addition, our new in-store entertainment and promotional platforms offer a new and unique way to introduce this exciting sport to millions of young kids and diverse families in more than 460 locations across the nation.”

“Like so many others, I grew up looking forward to every trip to Chuck E. Cheese,” says Jeff Gordon, four-time NASCAR champion and current vice chairman of Hendrick Motorsports. “Having the opportunity to work with this iconic brand and connect millions of young kids to Hendrick Motorsports is very exciting. Racing brings so many families together, and I believe fans of all ages are going to have a lot of fun engaging with this program.”

The collaboration will kick off May 25 with an appearance of the exclusive Chuck E. Cheese fantasy scheme car at a grand re-opening event in the newly remodeled Chuck E. Cheese fun center in Concord, NC. The car will also make appearances at the Hendrick Motorsports Fan Fest on Friday, May 26, and Saturday, May 27, before making its way to Charlotte Motor Speedway on Sunday, May 28, as part of the onsite fan zone activation on Speed Street. A limited selection of new co-branded “Chuck E. Cheese Racing World” merchandise will be available online in the Chuck E. Cheese Shop and at the track, with new products becoming available online and at retail throughout the year.

In addition to licensed merchandise, the collaboration will offer fans several ways to interact with racing and all new entertainment including:

Hendrick Motorsports integration within the “Chuck E. Cheese Racing World” mobile game, free to download in the iOS and Android app stores.

Co-branded entertainment content and activities, offering a “kids-eye-view” into the world of professional racing with the help of Chuck E. Cheese and Hendrick Motorsports.

Promotional activations at Chuck E. Cheese fun centers across the U.S. and online beginning June 14: Weekly “They Win You Win” promotion awarding participants E-tickets based on where the Hendrick Motorsports team finishes during select races A national sweepstakes for the chance to win a VIP race experience and Ultimate Birthday Party at Chuck E. Cheese



The two-year collaboration will offer existing and new fans of auto racing and Chuck E. Cheese more reasons to interact with Hendrick Motorsports and characters across new mediums. These integrated efforts were developed for fans all around the world to bring families together to share memorable entertainment and celebrate a shared passion for racing.