Chuck E. Cheese Brings Pizza to Kroger's Frozen Food Aisles

CEC Entertainment, LLC, the parent company of the world’s number one family entertainment venue, Chuck E. Cheese, is expanding its reach beyond its restaurant walls and offering a new take on its fan-favorite pizza directly to consumers’ freezers. The brand announced today, a licensing partnership with food manufacturer, Flatlander Foods, to bring a new family-favorite pizza to the Kroger Company’s frozen food aisles across the nation.

“We are thrilled to bring Chuck E. Cheese to the grocery aisle with a new product inspired by our famous pizza and created to be enjoyed in family homes across the country,” says Melissa McLeanas, VP of Global Licensing, Media and Branded Entertainment Development of CEC Entertainment, LLC. “This partnership is just the beginning as we continue to grow our Licensing Division and extend our brand in new categories for families to enjoy outside of our four walls.

As an iconic brand that knows and has offered families a delicious pizza for over four decades, this latest venture offers a new option for the family chef at home. The tasty new pizzas are available in two flavors: Cheese and Pepperoni and can be found exclusively at Kroger stores across the country. The Chuck E. Cheese pizzas are produced in the USA and follow USDA nutritional guidelines, are made with 100% mozzarella cheese, and offer an excellent source of calcium. Each pizza also includes an offer for 250 free e-tickets that can be used for future visits at any participating Chuck E. Cheese location. The new Chuck E. Cheese frozen pizzas are available for purchase for just $6.99 each.

CEC Entertainment, under new leadership, is taking the Chuck E. Cheese brand to new heights. Over the last year, Chuck E. Cheese has continued to grow internationally in Latin America and Europe and plans to open more than a hundred new stores in the U.S. and internationally over the next three years. The brand also made headlines this summer when it took its beloved characters outside of its venues for the first-ever live concert tour in four cities. The licensing partnership with Flatlander Foods and exclusively to Kroger stores demonstrates the company’s strategic innovation and position for growth.