Chuck E. Cheese, the #1 destination for family entertainment, announced new developments in its ongoing partnership with the American Society for Deaf Children (ASDC). This collaboration aims to create more accessible and enjoyable experiences for all children, including those who are deaf or hard of hearing.

New Sign-Along Videos on Chuck E. Cheese YouTube

We are excited to announce the release of our first Sign-Along videos in American Sign Language (ASL), which will be rolling out during the month of September on the official Chuck E. Cheese YouTube channel and broadcasting across the Chuck E. Cheese in-store media platform. These videos are a testament to the brand’s commitment of providing accessible content for all kids to enjoy.

Fundraising for National Deaf Awareness Month

This September, in honor of National Deaf Awareness Month, Chuck E. Cheese locations will host national in-store fundraisers benefiting ASDC. From September 1-30, Chuck E. Cheese guests will be encouraged to donate by rounding up their purchases to the next dollar at registers at fun centers nationwide. On September 29th, Chuck E. Cheese will donate 20% of all sales made at participating locations to the 501(c)3 organization when guests mention ‘ASDC’ at checkout. This portion of proceeds will directly support ASDC’s mission of empowering children who are deaf or hard of hearing. Bring your family and friends to join in the fun while supporting a great cause.

Employee Training

In collaboration with ASDC, Chuck E. Cheese will launch a series of training videos for team members across all fun centers this Fall. These videos will focus on teaching basic deaf culture, a variety of greetings in ASL, plus best practices for serving and interacting with guests who are deaf or hard of hearing, ensuring a welcoming and accommodating environments for all.

“At Chuck E. Cheese, we believe in creating fun and memorable experiences for every child and family,” said Alejandra Brady, Sr. Director of Communications and DEI, CEC Entertainment. “Our partnership with the American Society for Deaf Children reflects our commitment to inclusivity and accessibility. We’re excited about these new initiatives and look forward to continuing our support for the deaf community and beyond.”

“At the American Society for Deaf Children, we believe that every child deserves the opportunity to experience joy and connection in spaces that embrace their unique needs,” said Cheri Dowling, Executive Director of the American Society for Deaf Children. “Our partnership with Chuck E. Cheese is a testament to our shared dedication to inclusivity and accessibility. We’re thrilled to work together on these exciting new initiatives and to continue advocating for environments where Deaf and Hard-of-Hearing children can thrive and create lasting memories.”