Chuck E. Cheese is honoring the first-ever International Day of Play on June 11 by offering 30 minutes of free playtime to all customers at participating locations in the U.S., Canada, Chile, Colombia, Egypt, El Salvador, Honduras, Mexico, Peru, Puerto Rico, Saudi Arabia, and Trinidad & Tobago.

According to research by the LEGO Foundation, play is often overlooked but is a crucial aspect of children’s development1. On June 11th, Chuck E. Cheese visitors at all participating locations can:

Enjoy 30 minutes of free play with a coupon available at chuckecheese.com/dayofplay

Show the world that play matters by taking the #pledgetoplay and share how they will add to their day of play using #InternationalDayOfPlay.

As a company that has been celebrating play for the last 47 years, Chuck E. Cheese is excited to champion every child’s right to play by joining International Day of Play – an initiative to recognize and embrace the importance of play for people of all ages – for its first year officially adopted by the United Nations and other global organizations. Known for its wide range of games and interactive activities for children of all ages, Chuck E. Cheese is how the world celebrates childhood, making it the perfect place to commemorate this special day.

“We are proud to join the efforts of the collective of International Day of Play to further emphasize the power of play,” says Chuck E. Cheese CEO David McKillips. “Being a part of this global celebration allows us to showcase how we view play at Chuck E. Cheese and why it is a crucial component to children’s development. We hope to celebrate with you across the world.”

Right To Play is a global organization that celebrates children’s universal right to play and accelerate global action to protect, promote and prioritize play opportunities. Chuck E. Cheese will encourage guests on International Day of Play to get involved with Right To Play by sharing highlight videos and general information about the inspiring non-profit organization.

This tremendous movement of International Day of Play was led by founding members: the LEGO Group, the LEGO Foundation, Right To Play International, PEDAL, BRAC, INGKA, ARUP, Nike, International Play Association, KidZania, Save the Children and ADEA, and Chuck E. Cheese is delighted to join the effort.

In a commitment to enhancing the Chuck E. Cheese play experience, the company has invested over $350 million in remodeling its Fun Centers. These renovations include vibrant décor, modern furniture, interactive multimedia experiences for kids, an expanded selection of games and revamped dining options. With 75 percent of locations already remodeled and all centers scheduled for completion by year’s end, Chuck E. Cheese is dedicated to elevating the fun, play and enjoyment for both children and parents alike. From updated technology to a refreshed grown-up menu, these innovative enhancements aim to cater to the diverse needs of every family. Watch this video of how kids play at Chuck E. Cheese every day.