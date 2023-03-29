Chuck E. Cheese to Host Sensory Sensitive Sunday Event in Honor of World Autism Month

Chuck E. Cheese, the Nation’s No.1 family entertainment center, is celebrating its ongoing commitment to kids with autism and their families during April, World Autism Month with a national Sensory Sensitive Sunday event at all 460 U.S. and Canada locations on Sunday April 30. Chuck E. Cheese fun centers nationwide will also host a monthlong fundraiser for Autism Speaks, the nonprofit organization dedicated to creating a more inclusive world for all people with autism. and as part of an extended partnership, launch autism-friendly workforce training and inclusion programs.

Now in its sixth year, the Sensory Sensitive Sundays program at Chuck E. Cheese was developed in partnership with the Center for Autism and Related Disorders to create a quieter dining and arcade experience for kids with autism and sensory needs. Through this program, select fun centers open two hours early on the first Sunday of each month for sensory- sensitive fun with dimmer lights, and lower volume fora calmer environment to enable kids with sensory sensitivities to enjoy the Chuck E. Cheese experience to the fullest. A specially trained staff works to ensure every guest at each event has a safe, fun-filled visit.

Since the program was launched on World Autism Awareness Day on April 2, 2017, Chuck E. Cheese has held more than 18,000 sensory-friendly events.

“Our Sensory Sensitive Sunday program is the only one of its kind on a national scale and is just one of the many ways we deliver on our mission to make Chuck E. Cheese the place Where Every Kid Can Be A Kid,” says David McKillips, CEO of CEC Entertainment. “In addition to our sensory-friendly events, we further our mission by fostering an inviting workplace culture through inclusive workforce education and training programs to better serve our Teams, Guests and Communities.”

Chuck E. Cheese is and continues to be a proud employer of people with autism in roles ranging from cast members to manager levels, providing a welcoming environment for everyone, from first-time job seekers to those pursuing life-long careers.

To support its team members, guests and the other autistic community members, Chuck E. Cheese has extended its collaboration with Autism Speaks to include several strategic initiatives:

Workplace Inclusion Now (WIN), an employment initiative created by Autism Speaks that, brings together people with autism and related conditions, communities, and employers to build and support an inclusive, welcoming workplace culture. In addition, Chuck E. Cheese fun centers will educate employees about autism and how to create more inclusive experiences for autistic guests, earning an Autism Friendly Designation from Autism Speaks upon completion of trainings.

Creating and sharing meaningful, collaborative content on Chuck E. Cheese channels highlighting the importance of neurodiversity inclusion.

Annual World Autism Month fundraisers benefiting Autism Speaks, which invests 89 cents of every dollar to funding research, advocacy, programs, and services to help people with autism reach their full potential.

“For more than five years, we’ve proudly collaborated with Chuck E. Cheese to drive understanding and inclusion for children with autism and their families”,” says Keith Wargo, President & CEO, Autism Speaks. “In working together to implement a new education and training program, we’ve taken another step forward in creating more inclusive opportunities for autistic individuals throughout the lifespan, from childhood through adulthood making a world of difference for all people with autism.”

World Autism Month fundraisers include Cotton Candy for a Cause, where Chuck E. Cheese will donate a portion of proceeds from cotton candy sales up to $50,000, to encourage understanding and raise funds in support of people with autism. In-store guests , website visitors or App users are welcome to round up their purchase to the next dollar at checkout to donate the difference in support of creating a kinder, more inclusive world. Additionally, 10% of profits from all sales from the Chuck E. Online Shop during the month will be donated to Autism Speaks for its advocacy, support and research into advancing research into causes and better interventions for autism spectrum disorder and related conditions