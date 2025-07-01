Chuck E. Cheese, the iconic name behind America’s favorite arcade and family entertainment centers, is stepping into a new era with the launch of Chuck’s Arcade. This bold new arcade concept from Chuck E. Cheese combines classic games and the hottest new games alongside iconic animatronic characters.

The arcade was created for adults and lifelong fans who grew up surrounded by the electric glow of arcade screens, the symphony of digital soundtracks and the thrill of chasing high scores with friends long into the night. Chuck’s Arcade is a modern-day love letter to the games and people who made Chuck E. Cheese great.

Chuck’s Arcade celebrates a legacy of innovation that has defined the arcade and video game experience for generations. It’s a new destination where nostalgia meets the future, bringing together gamers of all ages and inviting everyone to experience what’s next.

“Chuck E. Cheese has spent decades mastering the arcade experience — it’s in our DNA,” said David McKillips, CEO of Chuck E. Cheese. “Thanks to the expertise of our talented technicians and the successful transformation of almost 500 fun centers worldwide, we’ve built the operational and creative foundation to take our brand beyond our traditional four walls. Chuck’s Arcade is a natural evolution — an opportunity to extend our arcade legacy into new formats that engage both lifelong fans and a new generation through a curated mix of retro classics and cutting-edge experiences.”

Chuck’s Arcade locations are now open in major malls across the country including in St. Petersburg, Florida; Trumbull, Connecticut; Oklahoma City and Tulsa, Oklahoma; Victor, New York; Buford, Georgia; El Paso, Texas; Nashua and Salem, New Hampshire; and St. Louis — with more locations on the horizon.

For nearly five decades, Chuck E. Cheese has been the go-to place for the newest and most exciting arcade games. Chuck’s Arcade carries that tradition forward, bringing today’s gamers the hottest titles — from state-of-the-art racing simulators and immersive virtual reality to new hits like Jurassic Park, Halo and Connect Four Hoops.

While the focus is on cutting-edge play, Chuck’s Arcade also features a curated collection of retro legends— think Ms. Pac-Man, Galaga, Mortal Kombat, Donkey Kong and Centipede—offering a nod to the games that shaped generations. It’s a fresh, modern arcade experience, providing what’s next in arcade entertainment with just enough nostalgia for anyone looking to relive a classic high-score chase.

As Chuck E. Cheese approaches its 50th anniversary, the brand is expanding with 10 Chuck’s Arcade locations across eight states—including the one-of-a-kind Chuck’s Arcade and Pizzeria in Kansas City, Missouri, featuring original artwork spanning the history of Chuck E. Cheese and a full menu. Every Chuck’s Arcade offers a unique environment, with a distinct lineup of today’s hottest games and a rotating mix of retro classics. No two locations are exactly alike.

Adding to the experience, each arcade is overseen by an animatronic character such as Chuck E. Cheese or one of the other characters from Munch’s Make Believe Band —historic figures from the brand’s past, now standing watch as a nostalgic nod rather than performing. Select locations also feature exclusive retro-themed merchandise: classic logo apparel, collectible toys, novelty candy and prize redemption items, all celebrating the magic of winning that fans have always loved.

*Exact games will vary by location.